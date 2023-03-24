Man drives into pedestrians inside German airport garage

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a motorist has driven into several pedestrians in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany. German news agency dpa reported that a man drove straight at people, but most were able to avoid him. Police said the injuries to some of the pedestrians on Friday were considered minor. The man also allegedly hit several cars. Dpa says a 57-year-old driver was detained and taken to the hospital. Two police officers received slight injuries when the suspect allegedly resisted arrest.

