Serbia: 9 migrants found among aluminum rolls in truck

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s customs authorities say they have discovered nine migrants hiding among aluminum rolls in a truck headed to Poland from Greece. A statement on Friday says the migrants were spotted on Wednesday during a scan that showed human silhouettes in the back of the truck on Serbia’s border with North Macedonia. The migrants were young men from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria. Serbia lies at the heart of the so-called Balkan land route that refugees and migrants use to try to reach Western Europe and start new lives there. Thousands of people fleeing violence or poverty pass through the Balkan region every year.

