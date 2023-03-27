C.O. Cinderella story: Winless La Pine basketball team shocks competition as tournament champs
The Portland Thorns opening win and Men's March Madness final four are also part of today's sports report.
The Portland Thorns opening win and Men's March Madness final four are also part of today's sports report.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.