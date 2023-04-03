City of Bend says, ‘Get involved!’ Applications sought for community advisory committees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Get involved! Applications are now being accepted for several City of Bend community advisory committees.

Community committees are a great way to get involved with City government. The City has a number of Council-appointed boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups that make recommendations to City Council or City administrative staff.

Applications are being accepted for the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, Environment and Climate Committee, Landmarks Commission and the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance.

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee

This committee provides technical policy, code and funding recommendations to the Bend City Council regarding issues related to affordable housing, and advises on the allocation of Federal, State and local funding for the promotion of affordable housing. Visit bendoregon.gov/AHAC for more information.

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is seeking three members to serve a three-year term. One position must be a nominee from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors, one must be an affordable housing developer, and one is an at-large member. Contact: Lynne McConnell, Housing Director, (541) 323-8550, lmcconnell@bendoregon.gov.

Bend Economic Development Advisory Board

This board provides input to the Bend City Council on economic development and business issues and initiatives. The board seeks to provide broad representation from representatives of local key industries. Members work closely with the City’s economic development partners including the Chamber of Commerce, EDCO, Visit Bend, East Cascades Works, and the Small Business Development Center at COCC. Visit bendoregon.gov/BEDAB for more information.

The Bend Economic Development Advisory Board is seeking three members from the business community for a three-year term. Contact: Ben Hemson, Business Advocate, 541-388-5529, bhemson@bendoregon.gov

Environment and Climate Committee

This committee provides input and recommendations to the City Council on topics related to environmental stewardship, oversees implementation of the Community Climate Action Plan (adopted in December 2019), and provides a venue for input and evaluation of City policies and actions relating to stewardship of natural resources and the environment. Visit the Environment and Climate Committee webpage for more information.

The Environment and Climate Committee is seeking one new member to serve an existing term through December 2026. Members may be reappointed for an additional four-year term at the conclusion of their first term. Contact: Cassie Lacy, Senior Management Analyst, 541-323-8587, clacy@bendoregon.gov

Landmarks Commission

This commission conducts quasi-judicial public hearings on Type III planning applications affecting historic resources and acts as an advisory board to the City Council on decisions that could affect historic resources. Visit the Landmarks Commission webpage for more information.

The Landmarks Commission is seeking one new member to serve as an alternate for the group. Contact: Heidi Kennedy, Senior Planner, 541-617-4524, hkennedy@bendoregon.gov

Neighborhood Leadership Alliance

This group provides a direct and continuing means for neighborhood association constituent participation and input to the City Council from a neighborhood and community perspective. Visit bendoregon.gov/NLA for more information.

The NLA is seeking a representative for the Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association to serve through July 2024. Members may be reappointed for an additional four-year term at the conclusion of their first term.

Those interested in applying for the committee should first verify that they live or own a business in Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association by using the online map found at bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods.

Applications will be shared with the Neighborhood Association board for consideration. The Neighborhood Association board will follow up with applicants and provide their appointment recommendations to the Mayor and City Council. Contact: Makayla Oliver, Community Relations Manager, 541-323-8571, moliver@bendoregon.gov

How to apply to a committee:

Fill out the online advisory committee application form at www.bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.

Applicants can also come to City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill out an application. Please contact Melissa Mitsch to set up an appointment at 541-323-7164 or mmitsch@bendoregon.gov.

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2023.

Appointments will be determined based on the Council’s availability and upcoming meeting agendas.

Learn more at bendoregon.gov/committees.

Stipends:

The City of Bend offers a stipend program for City advisory board, committee and commission members. This stipend expands opportunities for community members to connect with the City and lowers barriers to engagement. The program provides members of permanent City advisory boards, committees, and commissions with a stipend of $40 per meeting, not to exceed $500 a year per person. This stipend covers assumed costs of volunteering on an advisory group such as travel, parking, stable internet connection and other expenses.