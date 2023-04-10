Candelario leads Nats’ 14-hit effort in 6-4 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and CJ Abrams drove in two runs apiece, and the Washington Nationals pounded out 14 hits in a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Every batter in the starting lineup got a hit for the Nationals, who won for the third time in four games. Nationals manager Davey Martinez felt ill before the game and didn’t appear to be in the dugout. Hunter Renfroe homered in his third straight game and Luis Rengifo had an early two-run double for the Angels, who got poor pitching and defense while losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

