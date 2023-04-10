Korpisalo gets 1st shutout as Kings beat Canucks to end skid
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 shots for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 to stop a three-game losing streak. Arthur Kaliyev, Vladislav Gavrikov and Drew Doughty scored for the Kings, who tied their record for home wins in a season by matching the 26 they had in 1990-91, 2005-06 and 2015-16. Collin Delia made 25 saves for the Canucks, who have lost five of seven.