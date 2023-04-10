Skip to Content
Landslide blocks north Interstate 5 in southwest Washington

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — A landslide in southwest Washington state Monday afternoon blocked and closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.

At least two vehicles were stuck in debris that slid down onto the freeway Monday afternoon near Woodland, Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said on Twitter.

Photos posted on Twitter by Finn appeared to show a pickup truck’s front end damaged and caught in the slide. Tree branches, mud and other debris appears to have slid down from a hill above. No injuries were reported.

The state Department of Transportation said drivers were being diverted at milepost 22, or the Woodland exit.

As of about 4:30 p.m., there was no estimated time for the lanes to reopen and officials asked people to avoid the area.

