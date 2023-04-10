Muncy hits grand slam, 3-run drive, Dodgers beat Giants 9-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Max Muncy hit a grand slam and a three-run drive for his 10th career multihomer game, Mookie Betts led off the game with a homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers got back to their slugging ways in a 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Muncy hit his third career grand slam and first since July 1, 2021, against Washington. His seven RBIs were a career high with his previous best of five done three times, the last on June 9, 2022. Wilmer Flores homered in the fourth to end a stretch of 13 scoreless innings by Julio Urías.

