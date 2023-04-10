Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:36 PM

Rutschman, Mountcastle, Hays homer as Orioles beat A’s 5-1

KTVZ

By PATRICK STEVENS
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman homered for the second straight game, Kyle Gibson earned his third victory in as many starts with Baltimore, and the Orioles defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep for Baltimore, which improved to 4-0 in series openers this season. Oakland has lost five in a row and fell to a majors-worst 2-8, matching its worst start since 2010. Gibson has won three consecutive starts for the first time since September 2018 for Minnesota. Rutschman went deep in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content