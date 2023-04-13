Breakaway group aims to save boxing’s Olympic status

LONDON (AP) — American and British boxing officials have launched a breakaway group with the aim of saving boxing’s place at the Olympics. The new federation is to be called World Boxing. It is a rival to the 77-year-old International Boxing Association. The IBA has been excluded from organizing the sport at the Olympics amid longstanding concerns about fair judging and the IBA’s ties to Russia. A standoff between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee meant boxing was left off the initial program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Boxing is part of next year’s Paris Olympics but will be organized by the IOC.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.