Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier says he feels hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice. RMC Sport and other French media this week quoted a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad. Galtier says he “deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me” and is taking legal action.

