Rory McIlroy to give up $3 million by skipping Hilton Head

Rory McIlroy is not getting the remaining $3 million of his Player Impact Program bonus after pulling out of the RBC Heritage. McIlroy has not spoken publicly since missing the cut at the Masters and then withdrawing from Hilton Head. The PGA Tour confirms that he won’t be getting the balance of his $12 million bonus from finishing second in the PIP. McIlroy received $9 million in January, which was 75%. Among the obligations to get the bonus are playing in all but one of the designated events. McIlroy already missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.