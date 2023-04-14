South Carolina’s Staley hires Duke assistant for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Duke assistant Winston Gandy is joining Dawn Staley’s staff for the South Carolina women’s basketball team. Gandy takes the place of long-time Gamecocks assistant Fred Chmiel, who became Bowling Green’s coach. Gandy spent the past three seasons at Duke. He has also worked at Rice and served as player development coordinator for the NBA’s Washington Wizards. Staley said Gandy makes strong connections with young people and will be an asset for the Gamecocks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.