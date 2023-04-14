Ukraine bars national sports teams from events with Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has barred its national sports teams from competing at international events which also include athletes from Russia and Belarus. The decree published by the Ministry of Youth and Sports follows opposition from Ukraine to efforts by the International Olympic Committee to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian competitors into events as neutrals without national symbols. It could potentially herald a broad boycott of competitions including upcoming Olympic qualifiers. It was not immediately clear how it might affect the men’s and women’s tennis tours or qualifying for next year’s European Championship in men’s soccer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.