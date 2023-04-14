Woodford, Cards’ pen shut down Pirates in 3-0 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Woodford and three relievers scattered eight hits, Nolan Gorman drove in two runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0. Woodford gave up seven hits in 5 1/3 innings but only one for extra bases, a double by Austin Hedges leading off the fifth. He retired the next three batters to escape that jam. Zach Thompson worked 1 2/3 innings for the win, striking out four. Drew VerHagen was perfect in the eighth, and Giovanny Gallegos followed suit in the ninth for his first save. Johan Oveido was outstanding for Pittsburgh, allowing one run in seven innings, striking out 10.

