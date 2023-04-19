2-year-old girl falls from window in Queens in 2nd incident in same day in NYC

By Web staff

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) — A 2-year-old girl fell out the fifth-story window of her Far Rockaway, Queens, apartment building — the second child to fall from a window on the same day.

The girl was found on the grass outside the Seagirt Boulevard building at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was rushed to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she was said to be stable.

She suffered mostly bruising and no internal injuries.

It appears the girl climbed in the space near the air conditioning unit and fell through a hole separating the unit and the wall. There was no window guard in place.

Witnesses say the girl’s fall was softened by the grass below.

The girl’s father was home at the time of the fall.

Earlier in the day, a 3-year-old child was critically injured after falling out a window at the NYCHA Chelsea Houses on West 26th Street.

Neighbors said the victim did not live in the apartment she fell from and plunged approximately 60 feet. An AC unit in a window right below may have broken her fall.

