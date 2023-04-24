A’s hit 5 home runs, rally for 11-10 win over Angels in 10

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Noda had a two-run double in the 10th inning, Brent Rooker and Jesús Aguilar became the first Athletics teammates to hit back-to-back home runs twice in one game and Oakland rallied for an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels after blowing an early six-run lead. The Angels got within a run on Brandon Drury’s two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th and had runners on first and second with two outs, but Mike Trout hit a grounder to third that ended the game. Adam Oller got the win and Jeurys Familia earned his second save.

