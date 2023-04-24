Braves’ Strider has perfect game through 6 vs Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider is working on a perfect game through six innings, with the Atlanta Braves leading the Miami Marlins 8-0. Strider, who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season to teammate Michael Harris II, has thrown just 69 pitches, 55 for strikes, to retire the first 18 batters he faced — 10 on strikeouts. Strider has struck out at least nine in nine straight starts dating to last Sept. 1. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and the longest in franchise history, one better than Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.