Cardinals say ‘erratic behavior’ damaged McDonough’s career

The Arizona Cardinals and owner Michael Bidwill deny they are liable to front office executive Terry McDonough for any of the claims he made against the team in a demand for arbitration, and say his “erratic behavior eventually damaged his career.” In a response obtained by The Associated Press, the team cites several instances of McDonough’s volatile behavior, including a text exchange in which he apologizes to Bidwill for a confrontation. The team says the contract that McDonough signed with the team in May 2022 included a waiver of all his legal claims. The Cardinals contend McDonough filed his claims in retaliation when new general manager Monti Ossenfort informed him he was not being retained after his contract expires in 2024.

