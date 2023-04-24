Diamondbacks edge Royals 5-4 on Walker’s sprint home

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker scampered home for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on Nick Ahmed’s infield single, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Monday night. Ahmed — who was pinch hitting — brought home Walker on a one-out infield single off reliever Aroldis Chapman. Ahmed hit the ball off the end of his bat and the result was essentially a swinging bunt down the first base line. Vinnie Pasquantino tried to get Walker at home, but the throw was late.

