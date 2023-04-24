GM John Lynch says 49ers not shopping QB Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Even though the San Francisco 49ers have proclaimed Brock Purdy the leader to start at quarterback if he recovers in time from his elbow injury, they aren’t yet ready to move on from the player they drafted two years ago to be their franchise quarterback. General manager John Lynch says the team has gotten some calls inquiring about the availability of Trey Lance but none of those has reached the level where San Francisco would be willing to change plans of having a quarterback room of Purdy, Lance and free agent acquisition Sam Darnold.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.