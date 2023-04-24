Lobby group launched for lower-ranked European soccer clubs
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
European clubs feeling left out of soccer’s politics and marginalized by the Champions League’s wealthy elite have launched a new lobby group. The Union of European Clubs met in Brussels with about 40 clubs including from Spain, England and Germany. It claims to complement and not be a rival of the established European Club Association. The ECA has a strong influence with UEFA over how the Champions League is run. Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish says “we do feel we aren’t represented anywhere in European football.”