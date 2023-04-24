Pavelski skating again, return for Stars still uncertain
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski has skated with some teammates in another step before he can return to the playoffs from concussion protocol. It’s still uncertain when he might be able to play again. Coach Pete DeBoer says it was a great sign to see Pavelski skating with others Monday, but that he’s not available to play yet. Pavelski banged his head hard on the ice after a crushing blow from Minnesota defender Matt Dumba a week ago in Game 1. The best-of-seven series that is now tied at 2-2, with Game 5 on Tuesday night in Dallas.