DC United’s Jeahze arrested in Sweden, suspected of assault

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze is in custody in Sweden on suspicion of two counts of assault. Jeahze has been suspended by Major League Soccer pending an investigation by the league and Swedish authorities. The Swedish Prosecution Authority says Jeahze was arrested on Saturday after the second of the alleged assaults in Stockholm. The first was in December. He was on approved leave from D.C United at the time of his arrest. No charges have been brought against Jeahze. He is detained until May 8. By that time a charge must be brought to the district court in Stockholm or the case will be dropped.

