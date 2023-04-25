Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?
By ARNIE STAPLETON and LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writers
Some say the NFL is hypocritical for suspending players for gambling after the league has embraced legalized wagering as a major source of revenue in recent years. Others see it as necessary for the league to maintain public confidence that its games are on the up and up. The league suspended five players last week for gambling while at work. Three were banned for at least next season for gambling on football and two others were suspended for placing bets on non-football games from team facilities.