Bear Creek Elementary Principal Lisa Birk named Bend-La Pine’s executive director of elementary programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Thursday that Lisa Birk, currently Principal at Bear Creek Elementary School, has been selected to be the new Executive Director of Elementary Programs, replacing Skip Offenhauser, who is retiring. She will start in her new role on July 1.

“Lisa is an inspiring leader who understands our schools very well and recognizes that at the heart of all we do, it’s people who carry our work forward and make a real difference in the lives of our students and families,” Dr. Cook said.

Birk has been Bear Creek’s Principal for two years. Prior to that, she served as Principal at Pacific Crest Middle School for two years, Assistant Principal at Pacific Crest Middle School for four years, Student Services/Assistant Principal at Bear Creek for four years, and a teacher on special assignment for one year. She has five years’ experience as a special education teacher at the elementary level.

“I am excited to move into this new role and support multiple schools and leaders in our district,” Birk said. “The work that our teachers and leaders do each day is so important to the future of our community, and I look forward to supporting our schools as they continue to create excellent experiences for students.”

She also said she has been proud to be a part of the strong community and history of Bear Creek, which marks its 60th year next fall. “The strength of our teachers and teacher teams is evident each day at our school as our students embrace our school’s mission statement: ‘Learn about our world, with the people of our world, for the future of our world.’ Although it will be difficult leaving the hallways of Bear Creek, I feel lucky that I can continue to be part of its rich community long into the future.”