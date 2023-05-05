Greene, Báez spark Tigers to 5-4 win over slumping Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Riley Greene hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and Javier Báez added a two-run homer, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the reeling St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis fell to 0 for 11 in series openers this season. St. Louis lost its seventh straight game and is 3-14 in its last 17 games. The Cardinals are 5-12 at home this season and have lost 11 of 14 games at Busch Stadium. Matthew Boyd (2-1) pitched six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. He gave up three runs on five hits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.