Pederson, Davis propel Giants to 6-4 win over Brewers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead, two-run single against Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning that propelled the San Francisco Giants to a 6-4 victory over the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series. J.D. Davis and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who twice came back from two-run deficits and won their third consecutive game following a five-game losing streak. The Brewers fell to 0-4 on their trip to Colorado and San Francisco and dropped their fifth in a row overall after starting the season 18-9. Sean Manaea allowed four runs —three earned — in five innings for his first win with the Giants.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.