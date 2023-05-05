Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly
By AARON BRACY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene. He tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field. Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing in Ashburn Alley, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical personnel attended to the fan. The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.