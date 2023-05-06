TJ Friedl’s 3-run homer lifts Reds past White Sox 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer and a run-scoring triple, helping the Cincinnati Reds top the Chicago White Sox 5-3. Friedl’s third homer — a drive to right-center against Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning — lifted Cincinnati to a 4-3 lead. He drove in Jonathan India with a two-out triple in the seventh. India went 3 for 3 and scored three times. Derek Law got the win, and Alexis Díaz earned his sixth save Hanser Alberto and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago. Clevinger was charged with four runs and six hits in six innings.

