Betts, Outman homer as Dodgers stun Padres 5-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and James Outman hit a two-run shot in the 10th to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers won two of three games in the series in the first meeting between the teams since the Padres stunned Los Angeles in the NL Division Series in October. With the Padres leading 2-1, San Diego reliever Josh Hader got two outs before Betts homered over the left-center field fence to tie the game. In the 10th, Michael Busch drove in the go-ahead run ahead of Outman’s shot. Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson earned the win and Evan Phillips earned his fifth save with a scoreless 10th inning. Brent Honeywell, who pitched the 10th inning for San Diego, took the loss.

