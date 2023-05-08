Messi back in training with PSG despite suspension

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has returned to training with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates less than a week after being suspended by the French league club. PSG announced Messi’s return on its website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club’s training ground. The club did not say whether the World Cup winner would be available for PSG’s next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday. Messi missed practice last Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and a day later the French club announced his suspension. Messi later apologized to the club and his teammates for traveling without PSG’s permission.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.