Messi back in training with PSG despite suspension
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has returned to training with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates less than a week after being suspended by the French league club. PSG announced Messi’s return on its website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club’s training ground. The club did not say whether the World Cup winner would be available for PSG’s next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday. Messi missed practice last Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and a day later the French club announced his suspension. Messi later apologized to the club and his teammates for traveling without PSG’s permission.