G7 finance leaders say greater economic uncertainty requires vigilance, vow to contain inflation

NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven’s top financial leaders say they are united in their support for Ukraine and determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression. The finance ministers and central bank chiefs ended three days of talks in Niigata, Japan, with a pledge to bring inflation under control while aiding those suffering the most from surging prices. They also committed to collaborating to build more stable, diversified supply chains for developing clean energy sources and to “enhance economic resilience globally against various shocks.” The talks in this port city are in preparation for a summit of G-7 leaders in Hiroshima next week.

