Bart’s routine fly drops for an RBI double as Giants deal Phillies 3rd straight loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joey Bart’s routine pop fly turned into a tiebreaking RBI double and the San Francisco Giants beat Philadelphia 4-3, sending the Phillies to their third straight loss. With a runner on first and two outs in the fourth inning, Zack Wheeler got Bart to pop up just behind first base. Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens lost track of the ball in the air and a sliding attempt at a catch by second baseman Bryson Stott was unsuccessful, allowing Casey Schmitt to score. LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with an RBI single to give San Francisco a 4-2 lead. Taylor Rogers earned his first win as a member of the Gaints. Zack Wheeler took the loss.

