NASCAR 75: Greatest drivers convene, reminisce at Darlington

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

NASCAR’s 75th anniversary brought together many of its 75 greatest drivers to be honored at Darlington Raceway this past weekend. NASCAR added 25 additional drivers to list recently. It updated the 50 greatest list put together for the 50th anniversary celebration in 1998. There were 33 of the all-time best racers on hand at Darlington. They included 95-year-old Hall of Famer Hershel McGriff. He drove in the first Southern 500 at Darlington 73 years ago.

