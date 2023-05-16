WNBA suspends Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has suspended Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon for two games for violating league and team respect in the workplace policies. The violation announced Tuesday was related to comments made by Hammon to Dearica Hamby in connection with the player’s recent pregnancy. Hamby’s allegations were that she was bullied and manipulated for being pregnant. The league also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits. The investigation took over three months to complete. The defending champion Aces open up the season on Saturday at Seattle before playing at Los Angeles against Hamby and the Sparks on May 25.

