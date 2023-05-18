Could the A’s really play in Las Vegas’ minor league park? Recent history says yes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A major professional team playing in a minor league venue would’ve been unheard of just a few years ago. That is what the Oakland Athletics likely will do if they move to Las Vegas. There is recent precedent. The Chargers played in an MLS stadium after moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. The Arizona Coyotes call a college arena home while awaiting what they hope is a new building of their own. A’s president Dave Kaval has said he would like to break ground next year and move into the Las Vegas stadium in time for the 2017 season.

