Man City delivers masterpiece against Real Madrid that was 7 years in the making
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Manchester City delivered a masterpiece nearly seven years in the making in a destruction of Real Madrid that marked the high point in Pep Guardiola’s reign at the English club. A 4-0 win moved City into a Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10. City by then could be looking to clinch a trio of trophies. The team is likely to secure the Premier League title this weekend and plays Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. Achieving these levels of excellence is inevitably inviting questions about how City got here. The club is facing more than 100 charges by the Premier League for financial misconduct.