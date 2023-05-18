Man City delivers masterpiece against Real Madrid that was 7 years in the making

Manchester City delivered a masterpiece nearly seven years in the making in a destruction of Real Madrid that marked the high point in Pep Guardiola’s reign at the English club. A 4-0 win moved City into a Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10. City by then could be looking to clinch a trio of trophies. The team is likely to secure the Premier League title this weekend and plays Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. Achieving these levels of excellence is inevitably inviting questions about how City got here. The club is facing more than 100 charges by the Premier League for financial misconduct.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.