Finally paired at a major, Koepka and DeChambeau play nice and play well at PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Former rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau seemed to put their past behind them at the PGA Championship. The two stars played together and played well during the third round, ignoring catcalls from the gallery to remain atop the leaderboard. Koepka shot a 4-under 66 to move into first place heading into the final 18 holes. DeChambeau fired an even-par 70 and will head into the final round 18 three shots back. The two players who used to spar on social media say they are more focused on winning above all else.

