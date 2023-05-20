Seager’s hitting and Gray’s pitching lead Rangers to 11-5 win over Rockies

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager had a two-run home run among three hits and Jon Gray won in his first start against his former club as the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5. The Rangers, averaging a major league-best 6.20 runs per game, knocked out Rockies starter Kyle Freeland after two innings — scoring four runs in each. Gray, who spent his first seven big-league season’s with Colorado, allowed one run in five innings. It was Seager’s first multi-hit game since he returned to the active roster on Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained left hamstring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.