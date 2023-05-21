3-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray pulls out of clay-court French Open

French Open organizers say that three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the clay-court event. The 36-year-old British player lost in the 2016 final to Novak Djokovic and reached four other semifinals at Roland Garros in western Paris. Play begins there May 28 and the tournament will also be without record 14-time champion Rafael Nadal. The 36-year-old Spaniard announced on Thursday that his lingering hip injury still has not healed properly. An earlier report from British broadcaster BBC said Murray is skipping the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.

