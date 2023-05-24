Diaz, Reilly lead Vanderbilt to 6-4 win over Auburn in SEC tourney

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Davis Diaz had a pair of run-scoring singles, Patrick Reilly pitched five innings in relief and Vanderbilt beat Auburn 6-4 to complete the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in a game that didn’t end until 1:20 a.m. on Thursday. The fourth-seeded Commodores (38-17) advance to play top-seeded Florida to close out the third round Thursday night. No. 5 seed Auburn (34-20-1) will play an elimination game against No. 9 seed Alabama earlier in the day.

