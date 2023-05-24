Hudson to remain US interim coach through CONCACAF Golf Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Hudson will remain as interim head coach of the U.S. national team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired. Hudson has led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. He will lead the team in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final from June 15-18 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 24 and runs through July 16. The U.S. Soccer Federation says it intends to hire a coach by the end of the summer.

