Hamilton hopes to sign new F1 contract in coming weeks

MONACO (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says talks over a new contract with Mercedes are advancing and he is hopeful it will be sorted out “in the coming weeks.” The F1 great is out of contract at the end of the year. Hamilton has been linked by some media reports with a potential move to Ferrari. But at the Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton and Ferrari denied it. The 38-year-old British driver says his personal team is working things out with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Hamilton says he’s relieved he no longer does his own negotiating.

