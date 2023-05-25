Lawyer for Russian tennis player suspected of match-fixing says she has been cleared

The lawyer for a Russian tennis player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing during the 2021 French Open says his client has been cleared of charges by the Paris prosecutor’s office. Frédéric Bélot adds that Yana Sizikova will compete at this year’s clay-court Grand Slam. Bélot says in a message to The Associated Press that the case involving Sizikova was closed last month “considering that criminal proceedings could not be initiated.” Sizikova is ranked 50th in doubles. She was arrested and briefly placed in custody after competing in a French Open doubles match. She denied the allegations.

