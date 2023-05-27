Liz Cheney to give Colorado College graduation speech as GOP campaign speculation persists

Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is scheduled to give a graduation speech at her alma mater, where she’ll likely return to themes she’s spoken on since leaving office about the threat she believes Donald Trump poses to democracy. Cheney is the commencement speaker at Colorado College on Sunday. Her speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may choose to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. Cheney’s fierce anti-Trump stances have elevated her platform high enough that she could be a formidable candidate able to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics should she run for the White House.

