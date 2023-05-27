Polish president seeks experts’ advice on contentious law targeting opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Aides to Poland’s President Andrzej Duda say that his experts have begun analyzing a highly contentious law on Russia’s alleged influence in Poland before he decides whether to sign it. The parliament on Friday approved the law proposed by the ruling party that targets the opposition and its leader, Donald Tusk, and may affect the outcome of fall parliamentary elections. It cannot take effect without Duda’s approval, which is due within 21 days. The law had caused an outcry, and the left-wing opposition has appealed to Duda to reject it, saying it may lead to witch hunts. Many experts say it violates the constitution. Duda aides said Saturday he will take these views into consideration.

