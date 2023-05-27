Soler homers in 5th straight game, Marlins beat Angels 8-5 in 10 innings
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jorge Soler homered in his fifth consecutive game, and pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper delivered a tiebreaking double during the Miami Marlins’ four-run 10th inning in their 8-5 victory over Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Soler’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh was his 17th of the season and 12th in May, tying Miami’s team record for the month. Gio Urshela hit a tying solo homer in the eighth and added an RBI double and an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost two straight after winning six of seven.