Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally

RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three men killed in a weekend shootout at a New Mexico motorcycle rally were all members of rival outlaw biker gangs. New Mexico State Police say at least five others were wounded in Saturday’s shooting in the mountain resort town of Red River where the rally was going on. Authorities said the shooting followed an earlier altercation between the rival biker gang members in Albuquerque. Authorities say the dead were all New Mexico residents and identified them as 26-year-old Anthony Silva, 46-year-old Damian Breaux and 46-year-old Randy Sanchez. Police say at least three people are facing charges, including a 30-year-old man who authorities plan to charge with murder after he’s released from a hospital.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.