Roglic raises the Giro d’Italia trophy in Rome; Cavendish wins final stage

ROME (AP) — Primoz Roglic has expanded his Grand Tour portfolio by winning the Giro d’Italia to add to his three Spanish Vuelta titles. The former ski jumper became the first Slovenian rider to win the Giro and he did it in dramatic fashion by claiming the lead in the penultimate stage and taking the pink jersey from Geraint Thomas in Saturday’s mountain time trial. Mark Cavendish won the final stage on Sunday in a sprint finish. Roglic finished 14 seconds ahead of Thomas and 1 minute, 15 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida in the overall standings.

